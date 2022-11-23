Toyota starts Canadian production of the 2023 SUV
By Plant staffProduction Automotive advanced technology Canadian team electrification esign Lexus driving signature Lexus RX luxury SUV north american Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) started producing the fifth generation of the Lexus RX luxury SUV: 2023 Lexus RX.
“Producing the all-new 2023 Lexus RX 350, RX 350h and RX 500h for the North American market reflects the continued trust that Toyota Motor Corporation has in our world-class Canadian team members, our commitment to quality, and our customer focus,” said Frank Voss, president, TMMC.
The 2023 Lexus RX is built around four pillars: design, Lexus driving signature, electrification and advanced technology.
TMMC will assemble two electrified options of the fifth generation RX, including the RX 350h powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, and RX 500h F SPORT with a 2.4-litre turbo hybrid powertrain.
