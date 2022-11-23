Plant.ca

Toyota starts Canadian production of the 2023 SUV

By Plant staff   

Photo: Toyota.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) started producing the fifth generation of the Lexus RX luxury SUV: 2023 Lexus RX.

“Producing the all-new 2023 Lexus RX 350, RX 350h and RX 500h for the North American market reflects the continued trust that Toyota Motor Corporation has in our world-class Canadian team members, our commitment to quality, and our customer focus,” said Frank Voss, president, TMMC.

The 2023 Lexus RX is built around four pillars: design, Lexus driving signature, electrification and advanced technology.

TMMC will assemble two electrified options of the fifth generation RX, including the RX 350h powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, and RX 500h F SPORT with a 2.4-litre turbo hybrid powertrain.

