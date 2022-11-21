Syspro launches ISV program

Syspro expanded its independent software vendor (ISV) offering with the launch of a global program. The program is structured to provide manufacturers and distributors choice through a suite of certified and vertically integrated ISV solutions that complement and augment Syspro ERP in specific enterprise business processes.

“Each business has its unique nuances and may customize their ERP to meet process requirements,” said Paulo De Matos, chief product officer, Syspro. “A rich ecosystem of complementary ISV solutions provides added value to businesses that use an ERP application by giving them a choice to pick from best-of-breed solutions, rather than undertaking heavy customizations. It is vital to invest in an industry-built ERP system that acts as a platform and allows easy integration of third-party solutions, A deep vetting process is followed to qualify ISVs before being certified into the program, where they then work closely with our team of product experts to ensure compatibility and fit of the solution.”

The following ISV solutions have been selected and certified within the Syspro program. They are available across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. The solutions include:

TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix provides an electronic data interchange solution which exchanges all documentation electronically.

riteSCAN

riteSCAN, developed for Syspro by riteSOFT, is a plug-and-play mobile warehouse management solution.

Prophix

Prophix, a corporate performance management software, is built to integrate with a variety of databases, flat files, external data sources, or other formats including direct access to the Syspro ERP system.

CADTALK

CADTALK is a solution that is used to automate the engineering to manufacturing hand-off transformation of bill of materials from virtually any CAD, PDM, or PLM application into a format compatible with Syspro ERP for manufacturing routings.

CADLink

CADLink by Qbuild, streamlines the entire product development process by integrating your CAD/PDM/PLM system with Syspro ERP.

ZAP

ZAP Data Hub connects, collects, unifies business data and provides pre-built analytics mapped to key functional areas within Syspro.