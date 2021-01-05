Solar Alliance inks deal for U.S. $60M solar project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. for the design and construction of a 56 megawatt solar project located in Illinois.

The project will include battery storage capabilities and generator-based backup power. The capital cost of the solar portion of the project is expected to be approximately US$60 million. Under the terms of the Agreement Green Data is responsible for arranging project equity and debt and Solar Alliance has an option to provide up to 10% of the project equity.

Offset significant portion of energy needs

“We are proud to partner with Green Data Center Real Estate on this exciting project that illustrates the value of our growing portfolio of solar projects,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Green Data is at the forefront of the growing wave of hyperscale data centres powered with renewable energy. This 56-megawatt project will offset a significant portion of their energy needs and create jobs and opportunities in Illinois.

Solar Alliance has been working diligently to expand our microgrid and utility business and this project is an incredible opportunity to scale rapidly with a great partner. The option to provide equity for partial ownership of the project also aligns well with our stated goal of building a portfolio of projects that generate long term revenue streams for Solar Alliance,” concluded Clark.

Solar and battery backup

“Green Data is pleased to continue our strong relationship with Solar Alliance as we expand our portfolio of renewable powered data centers across America,” said Green Data COO Sean Stofer. “Renewable energy is the key to sustainable data and we are continuing to challenge the limits of solar and battery backup for our centres.

Solar Alliance has been excellent to work with at our Murphysboro project and we have been impressed by the knowledge and experience they bring to the project. This next project, a hyperscale data centre tech hub with 56-megawatt solar capacity will be a flagship for both companies. Combining solar and battery backup with the electrical requirements of a data centre is complex and we are grateful to work with such a competent partner on this next endeavour,” remarked Stofer.

Project size and capital cost

Preliminary design work is expected to begin in the first half of 2021 with a decision on a construction timeline being completed as part of that process. The project is expected to generate margins in the range of the Company’s other large-scale solar projects. The final project size and capital cost will be determined as part of the design process and a final construction agreement will be negotiated in advance of Notice to Proceed.

A payment schedule will form part of the final construction agreement and will be disclosed on execution. Advancement of the project is dependent on the design and engineering targets and the final approval of Green Data and the completion of financing with solar investment tax equity.

This is the second data centre project Solar Alliance is pursuing with Green Data. On October 28, 2020 the Company signed a Design Agreement to commence design work on a 4.57-megawatt ground and roof mount solar project at a 10 MW hyperscale data centre in Murphysboro, Illinois owned by Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. The design work for the solar system is continuing and is being completed in tandem with the final design work for the data centre.