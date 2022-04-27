North Bay GO Transit receives Government funds

April 27, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

The Ontario Government is providing $109 million to refurbish 56 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches at the Ontario Northland Remanufacturing and Repair Centre in North Bay. This investment is part of the government’s plan to expand service across the GO rail network.

The refurbishment will begin at the end of May and support approximately 100 manufacturing jobs. The scope of work includes new seating and upgrades to washrooms, electrical components, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and door systems.

“Today’s investment is an important advancement in our government’s plan to strengthen economic growth and opportunities in the North,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, and MPP for Nipissing. “We’re taking action to build a stronger, more resilient manufacturing sector in Northern Ontario that will support high-quality, good-paying jobs.”