Plant.ca

Mercedes-Benz plans to source battery material from Rock Tech Lithium

Monica Ferguson   

Production Sustainability Technology Automotive binding agreement lithium hydroxide Mercedes BEnz rock tech strategic partnership sustainable supply chains

from left to right: Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group , Chief Technology Officer, Development Procurement, Markus Brückmann, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium, François-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Photo: Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium and Mercedes-Benz announced that they are about to enter into an agreement which provides for a partnership to produce lithium hydroxide for the automaker and its battery suppliers.

Under the intended binding agreement, Rock Tech has agreed to deliver up to 10,000 tonnes per year of its planned production to the manufacturer and its partners starting in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz aims to become fully electric by the end of the decade. From 2025 onwards the carmaker plans that all newly launched vehicle architectures will be all electric. To help make this a reality, Mercedes-Benz intends to enter a strategic partnership with Rock Tech, lasting for at least five years and an option to prolong.

“With the envisaged agreement, we intend to provide Mercedes-Benz not only with high-quality lithium hydroxide, but also to establish a strategic partnership that is expected to set new standards in sustainable supply chains. We are very pleased to have found a partner that intends to take important steps with us towards a more resilient and sustainable lithium supply chain to deliver an important part of their strategy and of the e-mobility transformation”, said Markus Bruegmann, CEO, Rock Tech Lithium.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Rock Tech Lithium signs agreement with German car producer
Rock Tech Lithium appoints Chief Executive Officer
Rock Tech Lithium appoints Director
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen