Mercedes-Benz plans to source battery material from Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium and Mercedes-Benz announced that they are about to enter into an agreement which provides for a partnership to produce lithium hydroxide for the automaker and its battery suppliers.

Under the intended binding agreement, Rock Tech has agreed to deliver up to 10,000 tonnes per year of its planned production to the manufacturer and its partners starting in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz aims to become fully electric by the end of the decade. From 2025 onwards the carmaker plans that all newly launched vehicle architectures will be all electric. To help make this a reality, Mercedes-Benz intends to enter a strategic partnership with Rock Tech, lasting for at least five years and an option to prolong.

“With the envisaged agreement, we intend to provide Mercedes-Benz not only with high-quality lithium hydroxide, but also to establish a strategic partnership that is expected to set new standards in sustainable supply chains. We are very pleased to have found a partner that intends to take important steps with us towards a more resilient and sustainable lithium supply chain to deliver an important part of their strategy and of the e-mobility transformation”, said Markus Bruegmann, CEO, Rock Tech Lithium.