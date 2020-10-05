Locweld awarded $50M contract for steel transmission towers

CANDIAC, Que. — Locweld has been awarded a $50 million contract by Hydro-Québec to manufacture the lattice transmission structures for the new Micoua-Saguenay 735 kV transmission line.

The company, based in Candiac, Que., will require almost 20,000 tons of steel to manufacture the towers.

Production has started and will continue through February 2022.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Hydro-Québec, and are pleased with their confidence in Locweld,” said Pierre Lavoie, President of Locweld. “This important contract, in addition to securing the 144 jobs at our plant, will allow us to create more jobs – dozens – while generating significant economic benefits for our own suppliers.”

Locweld said the contract reflects the success of its recent collaboration with ValmontMD Utility, a division of the American multinational ValmontMD Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of infrastructure products and services. The relationship allows Locweld to increase its total annual production capacity to 90,000 tons, enhancing its competitive advantage.

The 735 kV Micoua-Saguenay transmission line extends for roughly 262 kilometres between the Micoua substation in the Côte-Nord region and the Saguenay substation in the Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Locweld’s 220,000 square-foot manufacturing facility produces lattice towers, tubular poles and with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons.

The company describes itself as the largest transmission tower and substation structure manufacturer in North America.