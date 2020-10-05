Heroux-Devtek signs multi-year Boeing deal to build actuation components

MONTREAL — Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it has won a multi-year contract with the Boeing Company to manufacture new actuation components for several types of commercial aircraft.

The contract win by the company’s CESA subsidiary in Spain includes the supply of production requirements and spare parts for the 787, 777, 777X, 767, and 747.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The company says it is the largest contract for Heroux-Devtek Spain.

Heroux-Devtek specializes in the design, development, manufacture and repair of aircraft landing gear and other components.

Shares in the company were up 10 cents at $9.65 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.