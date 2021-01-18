GM to Build Commercial EV in Ontario

General Motors is bringing production of its BrightDrop EV600, an electric light commercial vehicle, to the CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. GM will be investing approximately C$1 billion to have the EV600 ready for delivery in late 2021.

With the investment, CAMI becomes Canada’s first large-scale auto plant converted to produce electric delivery vehicles in Canada. The investment is subject to ratification of a tentative 2021 agreement that was reached with Unifor and confirmation of government support. Work to convert CAMI will begin right away.

BrightDrop is a new GM business that offers an ecosystem of connected and electrified products and services designed to help with delivery of goods and services from the first to last mile. Initial products are an EP1 electric e-pallet, a software platform for fleet and asset management, and EV600.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” said Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO, GM. “We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.”

