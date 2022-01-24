GM adds second shift at Oshawa Assembly

January 24, 2022 Mario Cywinski

After bringing production back to Oshawa Assembly Plant in November, General Motors is adding a second shift to production.

“Adding a second shift of truck production so quickly after launch continues Oshawa’s long history of speed and agility and helps GM meet strong customer demand for its largest and most important market segment,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada.

Of the 1,800 workers hired before production restarted, over half are women for the first time in the company’s history.

“And with a new, diverse workforce that includes more women in production roles, the impact of an inclusive culture is immediately noticeable the moment you step inside the plant,” said Bell.

Since its reopening, Oshawa Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado.