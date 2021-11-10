General Motors Reopens Oshawa Assembly

November 10, 2021 Mario Cywinski

General Motors Canada has begun production at its Oshawa Assembly plant, with the first Chevrolet Silverado rolling off the line.

“The reopening of Oshawa Assembly is an historic accomplishment for GM Canada and our many community partners who worked together to bring us to this very happy day,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada. “The rapid retooling, hiring, and training needed to reach today’s start of production was an extraordinary accomplishment. We continue our work with the federal and Ontario governments toward even larger transformative investments in Canada and we are especially pleased that the first truck off the line will help GM and our Canadian dealers raise money for Sharon’s Kids, one of our favourite charities in Durham Region.”

The re-opening has created 1,800 new jobs (two shifts of production at the plant), as well as creating many more cascading jobs, in the Canadian supplier base.

“Today marks an incredible milestone as the first trucks roll off the assembly line here at GM’s reopened assembly plant in Oshawa,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “With this plant re-opening, over 1,800 new skilled workers will find steady and important work helping to produce world class, Ontario made GM trucks. As we move forward with our plan to build Ontario, we will continue to create the conditions needed for more investment while restoring good manufacturing jobs just like these.”

Advertisement

The plant, which most recently built the Chevrolet Camaro, Impala, Cadillac XTS, and others, before it was shut down a few years ago, will now be building pick-ups, including the Silverado.

“We’re excited to celebrate the re-start of the Oshawa truck plant that is bringing quality jobs to our great city and building upon Oshawa’s rich automotive history,” said Dan Carter, Mayor of Oshawa. “Today, we celebrate a bright future for our community and for the automotive sector in Ontario and Canada. We thank GM Canada for believing and investing in Oshawa’s productive, innovative and high-quality workforce.”

Oshawa Assembly was retooled quickly and is designed to be flexible. Shipments of trucks to dealers will begin in December 2021.

“The return of vehicle assembly to the Oshawa plant is unprecedented in our history,” said Jerry Dias, National President, Unifor. “It is an achievement owed to the resiliency and dedication of Unifor members. Seeing the first of many trucks roll off the newly re-opened Oshawa assembly line was a proud moment for everyone who fought shoulder to shoulder for these jobs. The auto industry has and will continue to be the bedrock of Oshawa and Durham region’s economy.”

As part of the reopening, GM Canada will raffle one of its first vehicles to dealers to benefit the Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.