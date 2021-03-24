PLANT

Gastops celebrates 3,500 engine sensor for F-35

March 24, 2021   Maryam Farag


Photo: Gastops.

Gastops announced it has recently delivered its 3,500 engine sensor to the F-35 program.

The program relies on an accelerated supply chain of which Gastops is a contributor. Aerospace supply chains have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the demand for the F-35 program has remained steady.

Gastops’ MetalSCAN Oil Debris Monitoring sensors technology offers real-time condition indication of the health of critical components in the engine by enabling condition-based maintenance decisions rather than outdated time-based methods.

MetalSCAN is fully integrated into the lubrication system of the F-35’s F135 engine on all three variants, and the LiftFan drive gear box on the F-35B variant. MetalSCAN provides analytics through early detection, severity, and remaining life indication to predict the health of flight critical bearings and gears.

