Festo Didactic and Sick release curriculum for robot safety

Festo Didactic and Sick created a training package that combines curriculum and hardware to teach students about robot safety. The content of the curriculum focuses on robot risk assessments as well as the implementation of the system approach vs automation. The hardware consists of a Festo Didactic manufacturing production system, a simulated cyber-physical smart factory with six-axis robot, Sick area scanners, safety PLC and safety relay.

“With such a demand for Smart Manufacturing methods to be demystified, students who have been exposed to this sort of implementation have a real advantage when it comes to applying to jobs compared to students not provided the same experiential learning and job training,” said Ted Rozier, director of engineering, Festo Didactic North America.

The curriculum walks students through the six-step method of robotics and automation equipment, including: risk assessment, safe design, technical protective measures, administrative measures/information about residual risks, overall validation of the machine and deployment of machinery.