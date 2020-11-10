FedDev Ontario provides $6M for Windsor-Essex manufacturers

WINDSOR, Ont. — FedDev Ontario is investing $6.3 million to support the scale-up and growth of four manufacturers in Windsor-Essex: Pancap Pharma Inc., Crop Defenders Ltd., Hawk Plastics Ltd. and Whitfield Group.

The funding is also leveraging more than $22.4 million in additional investments in Windsor-Essex.

Pancap Pharma Inc. produces Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP), a treatment for pancreatic insufficiencies attributed to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The $3.5-million repayable contribution helped the company establish its new 50,000-square-foot plant in Windsor.

Its state-of-the-art equipment and new technologies will reduce manufacturing times from 12 weeks to six weeks and allow Pancap to triple its annual production of PEP products. The expansion is expected to add 50 jobs.

Crop Defenders Ltd. produces biological pest control solutions to help growers defend against aphids, a common pest that often plagues greenhouse vegetables.

An $899,000 repayable contribution will help expand its facility, acquire new equipment and scale up operations to mass-produce JERVI (its unique aphid control solution) for sale to greenhouse producers.

It will add 10 new full-time jobs in Maidstone, Ont.

Hawk Plastics Ltd. manufactures innovative injection moulded custom plastic parts primary for the automotive sector.

A $880,372 repayable contribution, Hawk Plastics will expand its production facility by 8,000 square feet to accommodate advanced and robotic production equipment that will allow the company to produce lighter-weight plastic components for Tier 1 and 2 automotive suppliers.

The project will add 10 positions and maintain 20 in Tecumseh, Ont.

Whitfield Group repairs, engineers changes, hard faces and laser heat treats plastic injection, die cast, and stamping tools for the automotive sector.

Its $1-million repayable contribution will be used to acquire advanced wire and laser welding and cladding systems to advance its additive manufacturing capabilities.

The scale-up will allow the company to create new intellectual property and customize its systems to fit process requirements, which will support efforts to diversify to new sectors.

This funding is expected to create 10 jobs and maintain nine jobs in Oldcastle, Ont.