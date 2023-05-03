Delta-Q Technologies begins production of its XV3300 battery charger

Delta-Q Technologies, a battery charging solutions company for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, has announced that its mid-power charger, the XV3300, is now in full-scale production. With its 3-in-1 design, this charging system integrates a 3.3 kW battery charger, a 500 W DC-DC converter to power the vehicles’ auxiliary loads, and an EV charging station interface. These features, encased in a ruggedized IP67 design, provide OEMs with a package for simplifying electrification of their off-road applications.

“No other 3.3 kW charger on the market also includes a DC/DC converter for auxiliary DC loads and an EVSE charging interface in such a compact size,” said Mourad Chergui, Senior Product Manager with Delta-Q. “As we start full-scale production, we can begin to fulfill the substantial demand we received since we first announced the initial development.”

The 3.3 kW charging solution is available in 58.8, 65, and 120-volt DC models and is scalable, allowing OEMs to stack up to three chargers for power levels up to 10 kW.

Key features of the XV3300 charger include: