Delta-Q Technologies begins production of its XV3300 battery charger
Delta-Q Technologies, a battery charging solutions company for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, has announced that its mid-power charger, the XV3300, is now in full-scale production. With its 3-in-1 design, this charging system integrates a 3.3 kW battery charger, a 500 W DC-DC converter to power the vehicles’ auxiliary loads, and an EV charging station interface. These features, encased in a ruggedized IP67 design, provide OEMs with a package for simplifying electrification of their off-road applications.
“No other 3.3 kW charger on the market also includes a DC/DC converter for auxiliary DC loads and an EVSE charging interface in such a compact size,” said Mourad Chergui, Senior Product Manager with Delta-Q. “As we start full-scale production, we can begin to fulfill the substantial demand we received since we first announced the initial development.”
The 3.3 kW charging solution is available in 58.8, 65, and 120-volt DC models and is scalable, allowing OEMs to stack up to three chargers for power levels up to 10 kW.
Key features of the XV3300 charger include:
- High Reliability: The XV3300 battery charger is compact and IP67-rated. It is tested for automotive-grade shock and vibration. Its fully sealed aluminum die-cast enclosure protects the charger from dust, liquids, and the effects of immersion in up to one meter of water.
- Enhanced Protection: The XV3300 is a low-voltage charger that optimally charges all battery chemistries and nominal voltages between 48 V to 120 V. It is also protected against short circuits, over-voltage, and over-temperature to ensure safe operation.
- Flexible Power Options: The XV3300 is scalable and can be paralleled to provide between 3.3 kW to 10 kW of power for faster-charging options. The charger is also available as an on-board and off-board charger.
- Integrated DC-DC converter: It provides auxiliary power to operate vehicle accessories such as air-conditioners, controllers, lights, turn signals, navigation, and communication devices. It also eliminates the need for an external DC-DC converter, saving OEMs and equipment operators space and cost.
- EV Charging Station Interface: The XV3300 complies with SAE J1772 (levels 1 and 2) and IEC 61851 (modes 2 and 3) to charge from standard EVSE AC charging stations across North America and Europe. This feature provides end-users more charging options and greater vehicle flexibility.
