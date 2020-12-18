Cogiscan expands partnership with ASM

Cogiscan, a Bromont QC-based provider of track, trace and control (TTC) & IIoT solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, has announced an expansion of its existing strategic partnership with ASM Assembly Systems to include new machine connectivity solutions to support Industry 4.0 initiatives.

ASM’s world-class equipment for printing, SPI and placement coupled with its leading software solutions for operator pooling and SMT process optimization will be enhanced by the addition of Cogiscan’s Co-NECT data collection platform for integration with enterprise software systems.

Protocol for machine communication

This collaboration will extend ASM’s system integration capabilities by providing out-of-the-box software interfaces using the IPC CFX protocol for machine communication. Customers who require this protocol as part of their factory digitalization efforts will benefit by having plug-and-play adapters for quickly integrating their ASM equipment with their MES or other systems.

“We’ve been fortunate to have had a strong and successful partnership with ASM for many years now,” says Mitch DeCaire, director of business development at Cogiscan. “We are delighted to be able to build on that mutual success and extend our partnership even further to help ASM deliver more value for their customers.”