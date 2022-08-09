Canadian Government announces support for BC’s aerospace sector

An investment of over $7.5 million under the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative will support three B.C. organizations: Avcorp Industries, the University of Victoria, and Chinook Helicopters. The funding will help the three organizations innovate, commercialize technologies, and improve global competitiveness while creating 110 jobs in B.C.’s aerospace sector.

“Canada’s aerospace sector remains the most innovative industry and a key driver of our nation’s economy providing nearly 200,000 jobs in every region of Canada,” Mike Mueller, president and CEO, AIAC. “These projects, and the support of the Government of Canada, will ensure our aerospace industry continues to contribute to the economic recovery from the COVID19 pandemic. We look forward to continued collaboration as we set a course for a long-term vision and plan for decades to come.”

Projects being funded:

Organization: Chinook Helicopters

Project description: Develop and commercialize a virtual reality training and simulation system.

Funding: $1,171,800

Advertisement

Organization: Avcorp Industries

Project description: Adopt digital technologies to create efficiencies and enhance productivity.

Funding: $4,862,250

Organization: University of Victoria

Project description: Develop hybrid electric propulsion systems.

Funding: $1,500,000

Total funding: $7,534,050