Canadian automotive sector faces supply chain disruptions

February 10, 2022

A variety of factors are forcing Canadian automotive production plants to reduce capacity. Plant reached out to automotive OEMs who produce vehicles in Canada to see how they are coping with the disruptions.

Ford of Canada

“This interruption on the Detroit/Windsor bridge hurts customers, auto workers, suppliers, communities and companies on both sides of the border that are already two years into parts shortages resulting from the global semiconductor issue, COVID and more,” said Rose Pao, Communications Manager, Ford of Canada.

“We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada. We are running our plants today in Oakville and Windsor at reduced capacity.”

Toyota Canada Inc.

“Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada. Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production,” said Michael Bouliane, Manager, Corporate Communications (External Affairs), Toyota Canada Inc.

“While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time. We expect some disruption between now and this weekend, and we’ll continue to make adjustments to our production plans.”

