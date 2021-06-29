All new light-duty vehicles sold must be zero-emission by 2035: Government of Canada

June 29, 2021 Mario Cywinski

The Government of Canada announced a mandatory target that all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks sales be zero-emission by 2035, moving up its previous goal of 2040.

“Only bold climate policies lead to bold results,” said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. “Through measures aimed at accelerating the transition to 100 per cent zero-emission vehicles sales, we will continue building a cleaner and more resilient economy, while also creating good jobs and opportunities for all Canadians. We will also continue to support the automotive sector, including through our investment of $8 billion to accelerate the industrial transition thanks to the Net Zero Accelerator.”

Canada will pursue investments and regulations in order to help Canadians and industry transition. It plans to work with partners to develop interim 2025 and 2030 targets, and look at any additional mandatory measures that may be needed.

“Cutting our transportation emissions is one of the most readily achievable and economically beneficial paths Canada can take on the road to net-zero emissions by 2050,” said The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “That’s why we are committed to aligning Canada’s zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions. We will work with the United States to harmonize fuel efficiency regulations and we’re investing in consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks and industry transition costs to make the shift to zero-emission vehicles as seamless as possible for drivers, workers and entrepreneurs.”

Canada is also partnering with auto manufacturers, which are re-tooling to produce zero-emission vehicles in Canada.

“Today, we take another important step on the road to net zero by accelerating our zero-emission vehicle targets to 2035,” said The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources Canada. “Achieving this target will require all Canadians, and businesses big and small, to embrace the change and go electric. That is why we will continue to invest in measures that put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net zero future.”