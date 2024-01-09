Plant.ca

StorageMart’s growth in Ontario continues with facility launch in Woodbridge

StorageMart, a self-storage enterprise, opens its latest facility in Woodbridge, Ontario. This establishment has 368 units, providing 41,070 square feet of climate controlled self-storage space. Looking ahead, StorageMart has plans to introduce 469 more units by spring next year.

“Introducing this facility to the Woodbridge community is truly exciting. With its expansive space and enhanced security protocols, it serves as a valuable resource for residents and businesses alike,” said Alex Burnam, SVP of Real Estate Acquisitions.

