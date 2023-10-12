Rolmaster Conveyor hosts open house

Rolmaster Conveyor hosted an open house recently to celebrate the opening of their new 20,000 sq/ft high-bay addition to their current Cambridge, Ontario manufacturing facility.

Rolmaster also celebrated its 75-year history in the conveyor manufacturing business with customers, suppliers, and employees.

Attendees were able to meet Rolmaster Conveyor

team members, gain insights into the company’s operations, technological advancements, and the future of conveyor systems manufacturing, and network with other industry professionals.

“This significant investment in the new production area has been driven by steadily increasing sales demand for quality conveying products and solutions in the expanding North American marketplace,” the company said.

“The expansion is part of the company’s multistage plan to address the future needs of its customers in the material handling, distribution, and industrial automation markets. In addition to the building of the new production facility, significant upgrades to Rolmaster’s current manufacturing capabilities and processes are underway.”

Rolmaster’s product line include everything from gravity roller conveyors to advanced motor driven roller conveying systems. Their products are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, distribution, packaging, material handling, and recycling industries.