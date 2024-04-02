Join us for “Machines in motion: A safety primer” webinar on April 10!

Join Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Plant and MRO on April 10 for an educational webinar on strategies for ensuring worker safety around constantly moving machinery. Manufacturing factory floors today comprise of a variety of machines in motion, including assembly lines, robots and AMRs, to name a few. However, working alongside these machines poses inherent risks. Understanding safety protocols is paramount.

Industry experts Michael Wilson a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) and safety consultant at WSPS and Melissa Gould a CRSP, CHSC and CMSE and director of EHS for Linamar, will guide attendees through best practices and innovative solutions to safeguard factory floors. From the implementation of safety enclosures and workstations to the importance of machine guarding, this webinar covers essential aspects of maintaining a secure working environment.

What you will learn:

Understanding machine hazards: Gain insights into the different types of hazards posed by machines in motion and how to mitigate them effectively.

Safety enclosures and workstations: Learn about the role of safety enclosures and workstations in creating designated safe zones for workers in proximity to machines.

Machine guarding techniques: Explore various machine guarding techniques aimed at preventing accidental contact and minimizing risks. Risk assessment strategies: Acquire practical techniques for conducting risk assessments specific to machines in motion, enabling proactive safety measures.

Regulatory compliance: Stay informed about industry regulations and standards pertaining to machine safety, ensuring your facility remains compliant.