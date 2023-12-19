Finalized Federal ZEV Accessibility Standard step to increasing driver access and reduce GHG emissions

TORONTO — The Government of Canada is taking action to improve the availability of new electric vehicles across the country.

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced Canada has finalized its new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard to increase the supply of clean, zero-emission vehicles available to Canadians across the country. The Standard complements additional actions underway by the federal government to develop a robust electric vehicle supply chain and infrastructure that creates good, middle-class jobs and ensures a cleaner, safer environment.

The Standard will ensure that Canada can achieve a national target of 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035. Interim targets of at least 20 per cent of all sales by 2026, and at least 60 per cent by 2030, will channel supply to Canadian markets instead of going abroad, reducing customer wait times and making sure Canadians have access to the latest affordable and technologically advanced vehicles that are coming to the market in the next few years.

The Electric Vehicle Availability Standard helps Canada keep pace with the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and several other major economies which are all taking action to lower emissions and put more electric vehicles on the roads.

Switching to electric vehicles is the more affordable option over the long run. Recharging costs can be as little as $10 per 400 kilometres and, over a ten-year span, the average cumulative ownership cost of an electric vehicle hatchback is $48,943, whereas the gas-powered alternative is $82,515. According to experts, when purchase incentives from the federal government (up to $5,000) and provincial and territorial governments (up to $7,000 in Quebec, for example) are combined with the reduced costs of battery charging and maintenance, many models hit a cost parity with gas vehicles within four years, and some in under a year.

Advancements in battery technology have improved cold-weather performance and increased the range of many currently available models to over 400 kilometres, representing a substantial improvement from earlier models. Fully electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell vehicles all offer consumers different options when looking to purchase a new vehicle. While about 80 percent of current electric vehicle owners choose to charge their vehicles at home, the Government of Canada is investing $1.2 billion to build 84,500 chargers across the country by 2029, which adds on to efforts by businesses and other governments to further expand the charging infrastructure across the country.

“Many Canadians are increasingly eager to make the switch to cleaner transportation, since it’s a win-win-win in savings, their heath, and the environment,” said Minister Guilbeault. “Putting in place an Electric Vehicle Availability Standard fulfills a major climate commitment from our climate plan. Getting more electric vehicles on the road is another example of how we are taking climate action while helping make life more affordable. And our investments to position Canada as a significant player in the global electric vehicle manufacturing and battery supply chain shows how we are taking advantage of the economic opportunities provided by the emerging low-carbon economy.”