Federal government welcomes Rio Tinto project that will reduce GHG emissions and expand mfg.

Once fully developed and implemented, the ELYSIS™ technology would eliminate almost all emissions associated with the Canadian aluminum industry's smelting carbon footprint.

JONQUIÈRE — On Jun. 28, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, welcomed Rio Tinto’s plan to expand production capacity for low-carbon aluminum in Canada. This project is another key step in the implementation of the ELYSIS™ smelting technology across Rio Tinto operations in the province of Quebec.

Once fully developed and implemented, the ELYSIS™ technology would eliminate almost all emissions associated with the Canadian aluminum industry’s smelting carbon footprint. The aluminum smelting technology will reportedly reinvent the chemistry of aluminum production by removing carbon from the chemical process and producing only oxygen as an output.

“Canada has all it takes to be the global green supplier of choice, which is why our government is collaborating with key industry actors like Rio Tinto to produce low- carbon aluminium. Groundbreaking projects such as the ELYSIS™ smelting technology will ensure Canada remains at the forefront of the economy of tomorrow while also staying focused on its carbon reduction goals. When economic benefits are paired with a commitment to developing green solutions, it’s a win for Canadian industry, our cleantech ecosystem and our workers,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

