Federal government and Langs Bus Lines form partnership to increase electric bus adoption

LONDON — The federal government is partnering with Langs Bus Lines to replace nearly half their diesel school buses with 200 electric ones.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary Peter Fragiskatos; MP Arielle Kayabaga; Brian Reilly, Senior Director of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB); and Kevin Langs, Vice-President of Langs Bus Lines.

Infrastructure Canada is providing more than $22.2 million in federal funding through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) to Langs. CIB has also reached financial close on a $22.4 million investment with them.

Both the ZETF funding and the CIB loan will work together to support purchasing the new buses by 2026. In addition, a portion of the ZETF investment will go towards installing the required chargers and upgrading existing facilities in five sites across southwestern Ontario. The new buses will serve students in Sarnia, Strathroy, London, and Woodstock’s most populated communities.

Over $600,000 of the total ZETF funding will support a feasibility study to support Langs in strengthening its knowledge and preparing for the transition.

Meanwhile, CIB’s loan will help cover the higher upfront capital costs of the buses, helping accelerate the transition.

Langs Bus Lines operates buses, vans and mobility accessible vehicles for home to school transportation in London, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Woodstock, and surrounding areas throughout Southwestern Ontario.

“Electric school buses will help 9,000 students in Southwestern Ontario get to school safely. At the same time, they will play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping Canada meet its emissions reduction target of net-zero by 2050,” said Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre.

“School buses fulfill a critical need in our communities by providing a safe and reliable way for children to arrive at school. These vehicles drive thousands of kilometres every year, contributing to pollution and noise. The federal government’s investment in 200 electric, zero-emission school buses for Langs Bus Lines will benefit students and our communities for years to come,” said Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.