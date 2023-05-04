Plant.ca

Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

By The Associated Press   

Health & Safety Industry Chemicals Manufacturing chemical reaction explosion pharmaceutical plant worker

An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, fire and company officials said. Video footage showed most of the roof torn off the building.

The four workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution, were not injured and were released. But one worker was not yet accounted for.

Advertisement

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” a company statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in the company’s management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Explosion reported at Georgia Pacific paper plant in Oklahoma
Man dead following explosion at work site in Alberta, second man in hospital
5 feared dead after chemical plant explosion in Slovenia
One dead, one injured in chemical plant explosion in Toronto’s east end