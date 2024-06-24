exo announces commissioning of new railcars

exo is trying to increase the accessibility of its train and bus network and make it a priority to improve the commuter rail network.

MONTREAL — Starting June 25, exo will begin the commissioning of a new generation of railcars. Forty-four new 2050 railcars will gradually enter service on Line 12 – Saint-Jerome, increasing the capacity of the commuter rail network.

The new 2050 railcars will add multiple features:

Up to 147 seats over two floors;

Electrical and USB outlets;

Two wide doors per car to facilitate boarding and alighting;

Accessible toilets with a changing table;

High contrast indoor and outdoor display screens;

Heating and air conditioning;

Spaces for motorized mobility aids (e.g. three-wheeled scooters) and bicycles.

Increased accessibility on the St-Jerome line

exo is trying to increase the accessibility of its train and bus network and make it a priority to improve the commuter rail network. The addition of 18 new, accessible railcars on Line 12 – Saint-Jerome is one of the actions of its Accessibility Development Plan 2023-2027, which also provides for the development of platform-train links at nine stations on this line, facilitating the boarding and alighting of persons with functional limitations.

Advertisement

“The development of public transit depends on its attractiveness, and our investments in these new railcars will better meet the needs of citizens of the North Shore and Laval. Our government will continue to support public transit for the benefit of all Quebecers,” said Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

“It should be noted that the design to North American standards and the implementation of these new railcars were carried out in accordance with the allocated budget and with the needs of our users in mind. Despite the pandemic requiring patience, the outcome of this collaboration is remarkable, providing a modern commuter train that progressively becomes more accessible to all our customers,” added Josée Bérubé, Chair of exo’s Board of Directors.

The railcars are made by CRRC, and exo would like to highlight the participation of several other Quebec and Canadian suppliers.