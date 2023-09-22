ABB and Tata Steel to look at technologies to help reduce carbon footprint of steel production

Tata Steel Ltd and ABB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and will collaborate to create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production.

“Steel companies know there are opportunities to improve their processes, and Tata Steel is one of the leaders in this movement towards energy efficiency and reduction of carbon footprint,” said Vipul Gautam, Group Vice President, Global Account Executive for Tata Group, ABB.

ABB and Tata Steel will focus on system-level assessments of Tata Steel’s manufacturing plants and production facilities for evaluation and co-development of short and long-term options for energy efficiency, decarbonization and circularity.

The two companies will explore energy optimization via hydrogen as an alternative fuel for upstream processes and energy reduction and substitution through fully integrated electrification and digital systems.

Tata Steel has committed to major sustainability targets of carbon neutrality by 2045. The steelmaker has a medium-term target to reduce carbon emissions to under two tons of CO₂ per ton of crude steel in its Indian operations by 2025.

To ensure sustainable growth, the company is working on deployment of key enablers for deep decarbonization, including the use of more scrap in steelmaking, use of alternate fuels, use of renewable energy and deployment of carbon capture and storage/utilization technologies.