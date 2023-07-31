Stellantis, LG begin hiring staff for future Windsor electric vehicle plant

WINDSOR, Ont. – Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions say they have kicked off hiring for their future Windsor, Ont., electric vehicle battery factory.

Their joint venture known as NextStar Energy began recruiting 130 new employees who will form a launch team for the $5 billion plant due to open next year.

NextStar says the initial 30 job openings will seek staff to begin and grow operations, while 100 more will form a group of engineers and technicians.

The engineers and technicians will begin an international training program in October meant to teach them how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant like existing plants in Poland, China and South Korea.

NextStar stopped construction on the plant in May in a bid to get the federal government to match the production incentives the United States would offer under its new Inflation Reduction Act.

The automaker reached a new deal in July with Canada and Ontario that will see Stellantis receive performance incentives of up to $15 billion over about 10 years.