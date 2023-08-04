Ontic appoints new VP of revenue management

Kairat Asenei was named vice-president of revenue management, at Ontic.

Asenei will be responsible for leading, continuing to develop and improving Ontic’s global revenue management processes.

“Having seen rapid growth over the last few years and with a strong pipeline ahead, Kairat’s expertise will assist in continuing to develop revenue management at Ontic, deliver improved outcomes for our customers, and position us well to maximize future opportunities,” said Gareth Hall, CEO, Ontic.

Most recently. Asenei spent seven years with McKinsey, Asenei brings experience across revenue management execution and business strategy design.

Advertisement

“With the aerospace market recovering and flourishing, there are significant opportunities to explore at Ontic,” said Asenei. “I’m looking forward to joining the company at such an exciting time.”