Ontario investing in training for auto workers

The Ontario government is investing over $4.7 million to support two projects to help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the automotive manufacturing sector. These free programs will provide participants with skills for rewarding careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics while also preparing automotive technicians and those interested in the industry for work in the emerging electric vehicle field.

“These new programs will not only provide people with opportunities for good-paying jobs and rewarding careers, but they’ll also help support our growing auto industry,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re securing the future of our province’s auto sector, attracting billions of dollars in new investments for electric vehicle and battery production and ensuring the cars of the future are built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

The first project, managed by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), will include three-month paid job placements through their network of more than 300 members. Jobseekers, including those from underrepresented groups, will complete online and hands-on training focused on manufacturing essentials, health and safety, effective oral communication, planning, troubleshooting and other critical industry skills. After completing the program, each participant will transition into full-time employment.

“Careers in the auto sector are meaningful, well-paying, and for many people, offer a path to a better life,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Our government will continue to invest in innovative training programs that help people gain the skills they need to land life-changing jobs so they can earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families.”

The second project, managed by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), will help 90 technicians and 70 jobseekers gain the skills needed to transition and launch their careers in the electric vehicle industry. Training will be offered at Conestoga College (Guelph Campus), Fanshawe College (London Campus) and St. Lawrence College (Cornwall Campus) and will consist of in-person classroom and shop components.

“As the automotive sector continues to face labour shortages, partnerships like the Skills Development Fund allow us to focus on building new talent,” said Flavio Volpe, President of the Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association. “Through our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, we are able to support employers in their efforts to access, train and retain meaningful employment for new hires who may have been historically excluded from these careers.”