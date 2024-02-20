Hyundai Canada recognized for 2024 Best Workplaces

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. has been recognized for the second consecutive year among Canada’s Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams list by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Over 90 per cent of Hyundai Canada’s team members supported the statement, “Our executives fully embody the best characteristics of our organization,” in addition to the leadership team’s competence in creating a sustainable and equitable business environment.

“I commend our executive team for their continued momentum of fostering a work culture in which all team members feel welcome and accepted,” said Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. “Part of our work ethic is enabling transparent communication because we believe great things can happen when people feel comfortable enough to collaborate and share. We encourage employees to voice opportunities and ideas regardless of their seniority level. I appreciate all HAC team members for trusting our process and collaborating with the leadership team and one another to deliver on our business plans despite all the challenges that our industry faced in 2023.”

The results are based on direct and anonymous team-member feedback where the organization must be Great Place to Work- Certified and receive exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.