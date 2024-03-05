Franklin Electric ranked one of the best places to work in Indiana

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has been named to the Indiana Chamber’s 2024 list of Best Places to Work in Indiana.

The Chamber announced this year’s winners on its website; rankings will be unveiled at an awards event held on May 8. The recognition is one of several the company received in the past 12 months, including awards at the national level presented by Newsweek and USA Today.

The Indiana Chamber uses the Best Places award to recognize companies that demonstrate a commitment to fostering workplace cultures that instill pride in their employees. In addition to company input, the Chamber’s nomination review process includes a comprehensive employee survey component. This survey helps identify a company’s strengths and weaknesses and weighs heavily in compiling the winning list. The Workforce research Group handled the selection process.

“The fact that this award utilizes our employees’ input makes this recognition especially meaningful,” said Gregg Sengstack, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud to call Indiana home, and we always strive to create a workplace culture that is positive, supportive and valued.”

Winners were selected from four categories: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Franklin Electric was one of only two major companies based in Fort Wayne, IN, named to this year’s list.