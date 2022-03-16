Meet the inspirational speakers of Advance: Women in Manufacturing

March 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

The agenda is set for Advance: Women in Manufacturing, our virtual event, and it’s shaping up to be one you don’t want to miss.

Leaders and employees of all genders and at every level will find sessions of interest as we explore the importance of fostering and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Join us March 22 at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t make the live event, a recording will be sent to you, but only if you register.

Meet the incredible and inspirational speakers who will be joining us for the event! Advertisement

Welcome greeting

The Advance: Women in Manufacturing virtual event on March 22 will kick-off with a welcome greeting from the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds.

Keynote: Creating an Inclusive Economic Recovery for Canada

Post-pandemic, it is crucial to create an inclusive recovery strategy for Canada. Pamela Jeffrey, founder of the Prosperity Project will present the keynote, highlighting why the country must focus on the success and well-being of women to ensure its social and economic health.

Making Conscious the Unconscious Bias

The first step towards a positive culture change in the manufacturing industry is recognizing the bias that exists around us. Jennifer Green, director of competitions at Skills Ontario; Nour Hachem-Fawaz, president and founder of Build a Dream; and Maryam Emami, CEO of AI Materia will be joining us for an intense panel discussion on this subject, moderated by Jeanine Lassaline–Berglund, president of Automate Canada and Canadian Association of Moldmakers.

Build your Personal Board of Directors

Having a support system in place can do wonders in helping women advance in careers of their choice. Crystal Hyde, executive coach and founder of Propel Leadership Coaching, will conduct a virtual workshop to guide all attendees on building a personal board of directors for themselves.

Stuck in the Middle