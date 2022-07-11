Canadians not ready to make switch to EVs: report

An Electric Vehicle Readiness Dashboard was published that identifies consumer incentive and charging infrastructure gaps, which need to be addressed if Canada is to achieve its zero-emission vehicle sales targets.

The analysis finds that Canada is not providing consumers with adequate purchase incentives to make the switch to EVs and is nearly 1.7 million EV chargers short of what is required to power an increasingly electrified vehicle fleet.

“In order to have a chance of meeting the very ambitious electrification goals announced by the Federal Government, potential customers must have the certainty that they will be able to afford an EV and that they can charge their cars where they live, work and play,” said Tim Reuss, president and CEO, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. “This Readiness Dashboard will help them make those assessments and will help government officials understand where the gaps are.”

The EV Dashboard was developed by the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, and Global Automakers of Canada, as part of an initiative aimed at helping Canadians and political leaders understand what is needed to succeed in the transformation to electrification.