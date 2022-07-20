Plant.ca

Willow Biosciences names interim president and CEO

Willow Biosciences board of directors appointed Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Trevor Peters, who is retiring.

Seufer-Wasserthal will also continue to be a director of the company. In addition, Barbara Munroe, a director of Willow Biosciences, has been appointed as Lead Independent Director.

“Peter is a visionary leader that has been chairman of the board of Willow since 2020,” said Munroe. “Peter’s experience in biotech, pharma and consumer ingredients uniquely positions him to oversee the implementation of our strategic initiatives going forward as we expand our portfolio of functional ingredients beyond cannabinoids.”

