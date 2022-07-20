Very Good Food names CFO

The Very Good Food Company appoints Pratik Patel to Chief Financial Officer. He has over 15 years of experience as a senior accounting and finance professional.

“We are pleased to welcome Pratik Patel as our new CFO,” said Parimal Rana, CEO, Very Good. “Pratik’s impressive leadership track record within finance and accounting roles brings a welcome addition to our management team and will support our ongoing stabilization and optimization effort as we focus on realizing our full growth potential.”

Patel was head of finance at Bardel Entertainment, a Canadian animation studio. Before joining Bardel in 2017 as controller, he held senior level accounting and finance positions, most recently with WildBrain.

Before joining the media industry, Pratik held financial leadership positions with companies including Radec Development, Allteck Limited – Quanta Services, and TQ Construction.