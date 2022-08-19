Toyota Canada celebrates 10-millionth vehicle

The vehicle – a red Lexus NX 350h hybrid electric luxury SUV – was the 10-millionth vehicle produced by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

“Today’s milestone speaks to how far Toyota’s manufacturing operations in Canada have come over the past three decades,” said Frank Voss, president, TMMC. “In 1988, the year we opened our first plant in Cambridge, our team members built 153 Toyota Corollas and it took over 11 years to produce our first million vehicles. Today, we’re Canada’s largest automaker and leading maker of electrified vehicles, building half a million Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the North American market every year.”