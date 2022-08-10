Plant.ca

SIJ Americas expands inventory with Chicago-based warehouse

SIJ Americas acquired a 35,000 square foot warehouse facility in Chicago which will be stocking and supplying stainless and tool steel products for its US and Canada based distributor partners.

“Our new Romeoville warehouse allows us to expand our US based inventory, thus improving material availability for all of our stocking distributor customers,” said Andrew Towey, president, SIJ Americas President. “In addition to greater material availability, we have also been able to expand our product range for stainless bar grades, which now include 440C, 420, and 17-4 rounds and flats.”

