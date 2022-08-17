Porter Airlines expansion plans

Porter Airlines has placed an order for 20 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to their existing 30 firm orders. Porter will use the E195-E2 to extend its service to destinations throughout North America.

The deal, with a list price value of US$1.56 billion, brings Porter’s orders with Embraer to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, with 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights.

In 2021, Porter ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82 billion at list price, with all options exercised.

“Embraer has a proven aircraft, representing the best of environmental efficiency, operating performance and passenger comfort,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “We are in final preparations to introduce the E195-E2 to North America, joining other global airlines already benefiting from its use. The aircraft will become core to our fleet, as Porter reshapes passenger expectations for air travel in same way we did over 15 years ago. Announcements are forthcoming that will detail our initial routes, in-flight product and other details.”