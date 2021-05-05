Oshawa Assembly to start production earlier than expected

General Motors will move ahead its start of production at Oshawa Assembly to fourth quarter 2021, instead of an anticipated start of January 2022.

“Working with the Canadian government and our Unifor partners, GM is pulling ahead truck production at Oshawa Assembly to Q4 of 2021, ahead of the previous target of January 2022. Oshawa has a long history of innovation, speed and launch excellence and is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada.

The plant is currently looking to fill nearly 1,700 permanent full-time positions to staff two shifts of production. Positions available include: 110 electricians, 60 millwrights and 1,500 production workers.

The C$1.3 billion investment to prepare Oshawa for pick-up truck production includes:

Advertisment