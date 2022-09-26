Ontario invests in skills development

The Ontario government is investing an additional $90 million in the Skills Development Fund to support training projects that up-skill workers and jobseekers.

This third funding round, which opens September 29, is open to anyone who is unemployed or underemployed, and will prioritize programs helping people with prior involvement in the criminal justice system, at-risk youth, people with disabilities, Indigenous people, Ukrainian newcomers, and others facing barriers to employment.

“Ontario is a place where hard work pays off and big dreams come true,” said Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development. “As we continue to combat the largest labour shortage in a generation, there are tens of thousands of people who need a hand up, including those previously involved in the justice system who have paid their dues and just want to give back. I believe in second chances and that is why I am calling on Ontario’s employers to help us deliver programs that lift people up and give them the tools they need to earn bigger paycheques and lead purpose-driven lives.”

The previous two rounds of funding delivered 388 training projects, helping more than 393,000 people take the next step in their careers.