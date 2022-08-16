Ontario invests in creating manufacturing jobs

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of over $14.8 million by Greenlid to build a manufacturing facility that will bring the company’s production to Ontario. The government is providing Greenlid with $500,000 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“This investment from Greenlid is another vote of confidence in Ontario’s economy and shows there is no better place for business to grow and workers to thrive,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We are thrilled to support this ‘Made In Ontario’ success story and to see Greenlid’s entire supply chain return home again.”