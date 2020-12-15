Norbord to resume production at Chambord, QC

Toronto-based Norbord Inc. announced that it intends to restart production at its oriented strand board (OSB) mill in Chambord, Quebec in spring 2021.

Based on North American OSB forecasts, Norbord anticipates it will be unable to meet demand from its currently operating mills. Following the adoption of its flexible operating strategy earlier in the year and offsetting the recent loss of capacity from the permanent closure of its 100 Mile House, British Columbia mill, Norbord intends to complete the preparatory work that will allow production to restart at the Chambord mill. The remaining work includes completing equipment installation and commissioning the mill as well as employee recruitment.

“Norbord acquired the Chambord mill in 2016 with the intention to one day return it to production, and we are pleased that conditions now allow us to do just that,” said Peter Wijnbergen, Norbord’s President & CEO. “The mill is well aligned with our business strategy and is well situated for sales into the northeast region. We have made significant investments and upgrades to position it as an important part of our portfolio, and the Chambord mill will be a meaningful contributor to our ability to meet our customers’ needs. The Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region has a rich wood products history, and we look forward to becoming a more significant part of this community.”

The restart of the Chambord mill will enable Norbord to optimize production at its two Quebec mills and to more effectively serve customers in eastern Canada and the northeastern US. The Company is targeting to commence production at Chambord in the spring of 2021, followed by a typical start-up curve.

When fully operational, Norbord expects Chambord to employ approximately 120 people.