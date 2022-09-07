Netcore Cloud appoints senior VP of sales and business development

Netcore Cloud appointed David Stewart as senior vice-president for sales and business development in North America.

“With David’s appointment, we at Netcore Cloud have undertaken another strategic move towards our US expansion aspiration,” said Abhitabh Bhaskar, International CEO, Netcore Cloud. “Given his extensive pool of experience in sales and, more specifically, his in-depth understanding of SaaS, we are confident about his contribution towards scaling up our business in these regions. We look forward to reaching new targets with his support.”

In the last year, the company has been appointing several senior leaders in the North American region.