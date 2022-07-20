Milk Moovement raises millions to improve dairy industry’s supply chain

Milk Moovement, announced the closing of a $20 million USD Series A round, led by VMG Catalyst. The funding will accelerate product development and adoption of Milk Moovement in North America.

Milk Moovement’s cloud-based software connects all dairy supply chain players with one data base, creating supply chain visibility for dairy farmers and their distribution partners to track and route shipments, optimize delivery schedules, and decrease food waste and loss of profits.

“VMG Catalyst immediately saw the value Milk Moovement brings to the dairy industry, in particular given a heightened focus on the fragility of global supply chains and the corresponding impact on consumer goods,” said Carle Stenmark, general partner, VMG Catalyst. “Real-time data transparency is critical for managing perishables and provides tremendous benefit to all the constituents in the dairy value chain. We’re looking forward to seeing even broader adoption of the company’s innovative software platform, and the positive change it creates for the industry.”