McDonald’s Canada tests renewable gas in its supply chain fleet

Martin-Brower of Canada is operating its first tractor for McDonald’s Canada food delivery services on renewable natural gas provided by FortisBC Energy.

The first tractor is in operation, with an additional six scheduled to arrive later this year. The tractors are being tested in British Columbia to assess the feasibility of using them to deliver to McDonald’s Canada restaurants across Canada where possible.

“At McDonald’s Canada, we know making small changes to our supply chain can result in a big impact, which is why we’re working with our long-time distribution partner Martin Brower to help us use our scale for good,” said Rob Dick, supply chain officer, McDonald’s Canada. “Globally, we’ve pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050–a pledge that we are continuing to make progress towards here in Canada by investing in real and tangible changes like testing seven new Kenworth tractors powered by RNG provided by FortisBC.”