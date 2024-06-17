Korechi Innovations’ robot in action at the U.S. Open

OSHAWA — Korechi Innovations Inc. introduced its autonomous robotic golf ball picker, the Pik’r-1500, at the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort. As golfers perfect their drives on the newly converted Cradle 9-hole course, the Pik’r robot is trying to enhance the efficiency and safety of golf ball retrieval.

The Pik’r-1500 is reportedly designed for rugged terrains like Pinehurst’s driving range, features a durable steel frame and a thick stainless-steel shell, ensuring it operates under the harsh conditions of a professional practice range. Equipped with GPS technology, the robot apparently collects thousands of balls daily, ensuring a supply for competitors.

The introduction of the Pik’r-1500 at a high-profile event such as the U.S. Open may suggest that the robot is reliable. The robot’s lightweight design, paired with a long-lasting battery, reportedly allows for all-day operation, minimizing disruptions to practice sessions.

As golf facilities worldwide face staffing shortages, the Pik’r offers a sustainable solution to the labor-intensive task of range picking. By automating ball retrieval, staff can focus on enhancing guest experiences and other value-added services. This shift not only addresses operational challenges but also aligns with the growing trend towards sustainable practices in sports management.