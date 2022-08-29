Intermap and Lufthansa join the OneSky program

Intermap and Lufthansa Systems announced it has joined the OneSky Future of Flight program. The Future of Flight program aims to help ecosystem partners navigate the challenges of integrating their technology with air traffic management solutions.

Intermap and Lufthansa Systems will combine their terrain data, including vegetation and buildings, with OneSky’s airspace management system. The integrated technology will offer users data and analytics to enhance flight safety.

Lufthansa Systems and Intermap collaborated to develop Lido Surface Data NEXTView, the world’s first high-resolution global terrain dataset designed for the aviation industry. It provides continually updated data by combining Intermap’s global surface models with Lufthansa Systems’ airport database. NEXTView is the only aviation-certified terrain model on the market allowing direct integration into cockpit systems.

“Intermap is excited to participate in the Future of Flight program with OneSky,” said Patrick A. Blott, intermap chairman and CEO. “It is a critical time for the Unmanned Aerial Systems industry as safety standards and regulations are being formulated around the world. NEXTView will be central to safe and efficient Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operations, ensuring the industry is able to expand safely for the public and property owners, while supporting emerging business models for operators.”