Hydro-Quebec and Cap-aux-Meules partner in ecodistrict project

As part of the Cap-aux-Meules ecodistrict project, Hydro-Quebec is joining with the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine to create a smart microgrid. Each building will be integrated into the new electric ecosystem as a nanogrid designed with energy efficiency, resilience and carbon neutrality in mind.

The project will assess certain technologies and develop new expertise that supports the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs). The project will incorporate advancements in technical knowledge and will be community centered in order to meet the needs and aspirations of the population.

“Hydro-Quebec is excited about the idea of implementing this technology showcase, which will not only enhance the resilience of residents by integrating locally produced renewable energy but will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions while furthering technological knowledge in terms of energy use and power demand management,” said Maude Gauthier, director – technological solutions and evolving business practices, Hydro-Quebec. “We are carrying out the project in partnership with the municipality and the community to ensure that it takes their needs into account. It is also a concept that could be implemented elsewhere.”

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine ecodistrict will be a living environment with a culture of sustainability. This urban development and economic development project will be carried out in the heart of Cap-aux-Meules.

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine ecodistrict will be made up of about 10 buildings—or nanogrids—integrated into a microgrid that is able to incorporate the following technologies: solar panels, energy storage batteries and tools to manage energy use in buildings.

Hydro-Quebec will invest close to $10 million in this project, in part to help developers analyze and select technologies as well as to provide financial support for the purchase of related equipment. The work associated with the microgrid will be coordinated with the ecodistrict construction work and will begin in 2023 with the new Le Phare building.