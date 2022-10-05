Hexagon joins with Centennial College to support advanced manufacturing programs

Hexagon announced its industry-education partnership with Centennial College in Toronto, Ont., to support their micro-credential certification program. The college, in cooperation with Unifor and the Ministry of Labour, Training, and Skills Development, has offered skills-based training at no cost to the unemployed and underemployed labor force in the advanced manufacturing sector.

Micro-credential programs allow students to explore potential career paths and earn qualifications in a condensed timeframe as compared to a full-time collegiate curriculum. Centennial College offers specialized training in three specific career streams: advanced manufacturing and production, automation and Industry 4.0, and quality control and assurance.

“Centennial College is proud to offer our second round of micro-credentials in advanced manufacturing,” said Donald Wang, chair, advanced manufacturing and automation technology, Centennial College. “Hexagon’s digital certificate is a valuable addition to our Quality Control & Assurance stream. Because of our close collaboration with world-class companies such as Hexagon Canada, our micro-credential program has seen graduates land great entry-level positions at industry-leading companies.”